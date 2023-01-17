Olympic Steel Announces Finance and Accounting Department Promotions

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced the promotions of Lisa K. Christen to Vice President and Treasurer and Kevin M. Eldridge to Corporate Controller.

“We’re pleased to recognize the continued career growth of both Lisa and Kevin alongside the continued growth of Olympic Steel,” said Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. “These are both long-tenured members of our financial management team who have significant roles in overseeing our regulatory compliance and reporting requirements as a public company. Their attention to detail and expertise are essential to our enterprise.”

Ms. Christen is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Ohio. She joined Olympic Steel in 1999 as a Tax Accountant and has since progressed through roles of increasing responsibility within the Finance and Accounting Department, most recently serving as Corporate Controller and Treasurer.

Ms. Christen earned both her bachelor’s degree in accounting and her Master of Business Administration from Kent State University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants. She also serves as Treasurer on the Board of Seton Catholic School and as a Finance Committee member for Walsh Jesuit High School.

Mr. Eldridge joined Olympic Steel in 2011, quickly advancing in roles within the Corporate Accounting Department, including in his most recent position as Corporate Accounting Manager.

Mr. Eldridge earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Miami University and his master’s degree in accounting from Kent State University.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from more than 44 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

