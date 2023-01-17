Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders, as the keynote speaker at its annual customer engagement conference, Verint Engage%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E held June 12-15, 2023, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Morgan is a visionary and trailblazer with more than two decades of leadership experience in the sports, gaming, legal, and corporate sectors. She has served as a chief regulator, director, attorney, and advisor to integrated resorts, casinos, and telecommunications companies. No stranger to historic firsts, Morgan was named president of the Las Vegas Raiders by owner Mark Davis in July 2022, making her the first Black female team president in the National Football League’s (NFL) history. Having an adept understanding of the community as a native Las Vegan, Morgan accepted the role with the vision of making the city the sports capital of the world.

“This year’s conference theme, ‘The Art of Innovation,’ is reflective of the steady stream of innovation we infuse into our offerings,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “Morgan’s inspiring story from earning her law degree to guiding Las Vegas casinos through the pandemic to her current position as president of the Raiders reminds us how much passion plays a part in driving innovation.”

During the three-day premier event participants can attend more than 80 sessions, where leading industry analysts, representatives from major brands, partners and Verint solution experts will present in-depth content, share insights and highlight best practices in customer engagement. Attendees can discover winning strategies for digital-first engagement, workforce engagement, and experience management – all while learning how to maximize their Verint technology investments to achieve key business and customer goals.

