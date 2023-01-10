Do You Have What It Takes to Be a PLANTERS® Brand Peanutter?

15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 10, 2023

The iconic nut brand is now accepting applications from recent college graduates for a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity driving MR. PEANUT® across the country in the iconic NUTmobile

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If seeing the country while cruising along in a one-of-a-kind, world-famous peanut on wheels has been on your bucket list, now is your chance to make it happen! For those wanting a crack at their next nutty adventure, the PLANTERS® brand has the perfect gig.

The makers of the PLANTERS® brand are looking for three Peanutters to chauffeur MR. PEANUT® from coast to coast in the iconic NUTmobile vehicle, a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while "shellebrating" the communities they visit.

"Since bringing the PLANTERS® brand into the Hormel Foods family in 2021, we've been looking forward to carrying on the tradition of hiring Peanutters to represent the PLANTERS® brand across the country," said Yemi Gilland, associate brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the NUTmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns."

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024. The nuts and bolts of the job include:

  • Representing the PLANTERS® brand in media interviews and appearances with local radio, television and digital publications.
  • Delighting fans across the country at local community events.
  • Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring all attendees and onlookers have a nutty time and a positive brand experience with the NUTmobile vehicle and MR. PEANUT®.
  • Joining in volunteer projects to work alongside and recognize people who give back to their communities in a big way.

For those who would go nuts to be a part of the newest class of Peanutters, here are the criteria:

  • Recent college graduate with a bachelor's degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.
  • Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut puns is a must.
  • A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Visit BeAPeanutter.com for more details or to apply. To learn more about this can-nut-miss job opportunity and get a sneak peek into a day in the life of a Peanutter, visit Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial), Twitter (@NUTmobile_Tour) and TikTok (@plantersnutmobile).

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

