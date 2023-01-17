F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) ("F45") was recognized as one of the top 500franchisesin Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®. The 2023 Franchise 500® ranks F45 as 29th for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. F45 is proud to have ranked 13 spots higher than last year.

“At F45, culture and community are integral parts of our franchise model, and we’re honored to be recognized in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking – an accomplishment we couldn’t have reached without the loyal partnerships of our franchisees,” said Ben Coates, CEO of F45. “I’m grateful for the unwavering hard work the F45 team and dedicated franchisees have put into our business, and we remain passionate about continuing to help our members reach their fitness goals.”

According to Entrepreneur, in its continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

According to Entrepreneur, over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. F45’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view F45 in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com%2Ffranchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies including a fitness programming algorithm and a digitally enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across F45’s global franchise.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005075/en/