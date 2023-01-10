PR Newswire

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC: PDPG) ("PDPG" or the "Company"), is thrilled to announce the reduction and elimination of over 1.25 BILLION potential shares over hanging the Company.

The Company appointed a new CEO in the fall of 2022 and since then, new management has been working on an acquisition strategy and eliminating billions of potential shares. The first step was to retire 7,716,219 Series A Preferred shares back to the treasury. Phase two was to retire 300,000,00 Common shares from the previous officers of the Company. The final phase was reducing an existing registration by 950,000,000 shares.

The Company plans to aggressively seek cash flow acquisitions while continuing to develop it's beverage line. "I'm really excited about this opportunity with Performance. I have had some success in fixing companies, finding high revenue and cash flow positive acquisitions in the past, but, I have never had such a clean company with a now, very clean share structure to start with. I hope to deliver shareholders tremendous value as we move forward," said Jeffrey M. Canouse, CEO of Performance Drink Group.

Performance Drink Group is an emerging force in the development, production, and distribution of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drink solutions. The company is currently targeting growth in shareholder value through both organic and strategic channels.

