ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INTRODUCES TRANSITIONAL EFFIGY ON 2023 PROOF SILVER DOLLAR CELEBRATING PIONEERING WOMAN JOURNALIST KATHLEEN "KIT" COLEMAN

2 minutes ago
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2023

2023-dated collector and bullion coins to feature transitional effigy until permanent obverse is chosen for all Canadian coins

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal Canadian Mint has dedicated its 2023 Proof Silver Dollar to celebrating the inspiring life of Canada's first woman journalist, Kathleen "Kit" Coleman. Born in County Galway, Ireland and emigrating to Canada in 1884, Kit Coleman first joined the Toronto Daily Mail as a Women' Editor and later became North America's first accredited woman war correspondent, gaining international fame for her coverage of the aftermath of the Spanish-American War. She also helped establish the Canadian Women's Press Club, and served as its first President. Her fascinating journey is told through the artistry of Pandora Young, who used Kit's silhouette as the canvas upon which the main chapters of her life are richly illustrated on the reverse of the coin.

Pandora Young has fashioned another portrait of the pioneering journalist on the 2023 $100 Pure Gold Coin. The reverse features Kit Coleman writing at her desk. Behind her is a map showing North America and Europe, with dotted lines retracing her epic travels across both continents.

The Mint is also introducing an updated obverse design that will appear on 2023 collector and bullion coins until a new permanent obverse is adopted on Canadian coins. The Susanna Blunt-designed effigy of Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by a special marking consisting of a vertical inscription of the dates "1952" and "2022", separated by four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins throughout the reign.

Other products launching today include:

  • The 2023 Treasured Silver Maple Leaf series of Premium Bullion in Special Packaging, offered with a 1 oz. 99.99% Pure Silver Coin, or a 1/10 oz. 99.99% Pure Gold Coin;
  • The 2023 $200 Pure Gold Coin - Celebrating Canada's Diversity- Knowledge and Interconnection; featuring an abalone element surrounded by a design by Haida artist Yahl 'Aadas (Cori Savard);
  • The 2023 $2,500 Pure Gold Coin - Vantage Point - Bald Eagle, by Robert Bateman;
  • The 2023 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Celebrate Love, designed by Jori van der Linde;
  • The 2023 $10 Fine Silver Coin - Welcome to the World!; and
  • The 2023 Gift Sets, featuring specially-designed one-dollar coins for: Born in 2023; Happy Birthday; and O Canada.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered as of today by directly contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-canadian-mint-introduces-transitional-effigy-on-2023-proof-silver-dollar-celebrating-pioneering-woman-journalist-kathleen-kit-coleman-301717203.html

