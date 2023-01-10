BioLife Solutions Named One of Seattle Business Magazine's Washington's Best Companies to Work For

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023

Fourth Time Company Recognized in the Last Nine Years

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced that the Company was recently named as one of Seattle Business magazine's Washington's Best Companies to Work for.

BioLife_Solutions_Logo.jpg

This annual program was created by Seattle Business magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Washington, benefiting the area's economy, workforce and businesses.

Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Since 2013, BioLife has made this esteemed list four times now. Inclusion in the most recent 2022 list is particularly satisfying since for the first time, team members outside Washington state were invited to complete the feedback survey. Having acquired 6 companies since 2019, and with a total workforce that grew from about 40 in 2013 to nearly 500 today, making this list of most desired companies is a great tribute to our focus on our team members and our cultural values."

To be considered for participation, companies had to have a facility in Washington state, have at least 15 employees working in the eligible counties, and be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine Washington's Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Washington, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

Companies will be recognized in the January/February issue of Seattle Business magazine.

For more information on the Washington's Best Companies to Work for program, visit www.SBMBestCompaniesWA.com.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company

Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
[email protected]

Investors

LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA82161&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-named-one-of-seattle-business-magazines-washingtons-best-companies-to-work-for-301717496.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA82161&Transmission_Id=202301100805PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA82161&DateId=20230110
