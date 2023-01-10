POST-HOLIDAY BURNOUT: EXPEDIA REPORTS 96% OF TRAVELERS WANT TO DO NOTHING ON THEIR NEXT VACATION

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research1 from leading travel app Expedia® reveals the over-scheduled holiday season has prompted many Americans to plan a "nothing-cation," a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions. According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travelers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Expedia_Nothingcation_Algarve.jpg

Expedia internal data confirms January is one of the top months for researching and booking beach vacations, which is a favorite trip type for nothing-cationers. On average, about a quarter of getaways planned during the first month of the year are to beach destinations, and many hotspots including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Oahu are already seeing double-digit increases in demand compared to the same time in 2019.2

"There's a time and place for an action-packed vacation itinerary, but our data shows the first trip after the hectic holiday season calls for a more relaxed agenda," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "For most travelers, getting the most out of their next vacation means setting aside dedicated time for nothing. One trick to avoid unnecessary stress while planning a nothing-cation is to bundle flights, hotel and car rental on the Expedia app, which not only saves you time but more than 10% off the price on average."

When nothing is really something:
According to Expedia's research, nearly half (47%) of travelers say they like to start off the new year with a trip on the calendar to look forward to, as a remedy for feeling anxious (31%) or tired of cold and rainy weather (34%) in January. Furthermore, most (62%) agree that "doing nothing" is their favorite part of vacation and consider it time well-spent (61%).

Parents of young children (4 years old and under) are particularly in need of a nothing-cation, reporting higher levels of post-holiday burnout than average (49% compared to 34%). For them, a successful nothing-cation consists of watching movies in bed, reading and ordering room-service rather than dining out.

Plan a nothing-cation to remember:
Travelers will have a chance to win $4,500 in Expedia points on January 18, 2023, by following @expedia on Tiktok, to use on a nothing-cation of their own.

Ready for some nothing-cation inspiration? Expedia's travel experts compiled a shortlist of idyllic tropical destinations far from the crowds and perfect for days spent doing a whole lot of nothing. Head over to the Expedia Explore blog to learn more, including recommendations on where to stay.

  1. Kauai, Hawaii
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Fiji
  4. Nevis, Caribbean
  5. Koh Samui, Thailand
  6. Algarve, Portugal
  7. Sanibel Island, Florida

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place and, above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences backed by incredible technology enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences, helping you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

1In partnership with OnePoll. Surveyed 4,000 respondents from December 14 - 21, 2022. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Focused on U.S. working adults.

2Based on air and conventional lodging demand for US travelers.

*Savings apply to bookings made on Expedia.com. Discounts are valid until the trip start date.

Expedia_Nothingcation_Costa_Rica.jpg

Expedia_Nothingcation_Koh_Samui.jpg

expedia__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ81900&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-holiday-burnout-expedia-reports-96-of-travelers-want-to-do-nothing-on-their-next-vacation-301717162.html

SOURCE Expedia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ81900&Transmission_Id=202301100855PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ81900&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.