PR Newswire

36 university partners offer over 180 online degree programs to improve quality, access, and outcomes in higher education

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX, today announced that over 50,000 learners have graduated from its university partners' online degree programs. 2U and edX currently power over 180 undergraduate and graduate programs from 36 university partners, supporting high-quality online education that improves accessibility and outcomes for students around the globe.

Since launching its first degree program in 2009, 2U and its university partners have worked together to build programs across 29 unique disciplines and high-demand fields of study, including healthcare , business , and technology . For licensure-based disciplines such as education, nursing, social work, and therapy, 2U's clinical placement team has supported over 26.5 million hours of virtual and in-person field placements to date in all 50 states.

According to 2U's 2021 transparency report , its partners' online degree programs have a 73% graduation rate. A 2020 Gallup study on 2U-powered graduate degree programs found that 97% of alumni respondents reported achieving a positive career outcome after graduating.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's passion and commitment to putting learners first and supporting our university partners in expanding access to rigorous online higher education," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-founder and CEO of 2U. "When students succeed, we succeed, and we are very proud to power programs that are providing students everywhere with access to world-class education and helping unlock human potential."

Today, graduates of 2U-powered online degree programs are teaching in classrooms across the country, serving their communities with critical healthcare and counseling, designing new tools and technologies, and providing leadership, skills, and insights to organizations worldwide.

"I wanted a program where I wouldn't be limited based on geography and could make an immediate impact," said Jonathan Smith , a pastor and graduate of The George Washington University's online Master of Public Health program. "In the [email protected] program, I connected with many classmates in a deeper, more intimate way through online classes than I had during my previous in-person experiences. Everybody was striving for excellence."

"The [email protected] program played a pivotal role in helping me bridge the gap between my military experience and the business world," said Ayman Mageed , a military veteran and graduate of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School's [email protected] program. "Knowing I was getting a top education in the best format possible for my circumstances helped ease my transition anxiety."

In 2022, 2U announced a significant update to its degree partnership model to support a wider array of programs and institutions through the edX platform. The new model enables universities to design partnership packages that best fit their institution's needs, with varying levels of tech-enabled services. In all 2U- and edX-powered degree programs, university partners retain control over all core academic functions, including tuition and admission decisions, which is consistent with accreditation requirements and critical to the success of the partnerships.

Since implementing the new model, multiple 2U and edX partners have announced new degree programs, including The George Washington University , The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Russell Sage College .

"For more than a decade, we have remained dedicated to our mission of creating more accessible and affordable pathways for learners," continued Paucek. "By supporting our university partners and their overall digital transformation strategies, we are helping deliver high-quality online education, from free courses to full degrees, that meets learner demand and is critical to the future of higher education."

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

About 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU)

As the parent company of edX , a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 46 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-and-edx-celebrate-50-000-online-degree-program-graduates-301717170.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.