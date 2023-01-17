Moody’s Corporation ( NYSE:MCO, Financial) has been named among America%27s+100+Most+JUST+Companies for its commitment to serving its workforce, customers, communities, the environment, and stockholders. The JUST 100 list, released by JUST Capital and CNBC, evaluates how well U.S. companies are doing on issues that are important to the public, such as fair wages, customer privacy, and reduction of carbon emissions.

“Moody’s inclusion on the JUST 100 list demonstrates the importance of the services, insights, and tools we provide stakeholders that empower them to make informed and sustainable decisions,” said Rob Fauber, President & Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “We are proud to receive this distinction and will continue to seek opportunities that create long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities.”

This recognition builds on Moody’s recent inclusion on the Dow+Jones+Sustainability+Indices (World and North America) for its strong corporate sustainability practices, as well as CDP%26rsquo%3Bs+Climate+Change+%26lsquo%3BA%26rsquo%3B+List for its leadership in cutting its own carbon emissions and mitigating climate risks.

For more information on Moody’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.moodys.com%2Fsustainability.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

