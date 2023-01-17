Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies, making this the sixth consecutive year that Merck has been recognized for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. Merck ranked No. 26 overall and ranked No. 1 in the pharmaceuticals and biotech industry for the third straight year, notably also ranking as the top company for communities and customers in the industry.

“We are honored to be recognized as America’s Most JUST Company in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the third year in a row. This recognition demonstrates our company’s longstanding commitment to operating responsibly on behalf of society, shareholders and all our stakeholders to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for patients and communities around the world,” said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20+Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

Learn more about Merck’s overall commitment to corporate responsibility, in the latest 2021%2F2022+ESG+Progress+Report.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America’s largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

