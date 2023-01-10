Ring Games, NFT RPG <Stella Fantasy> to focus on strengthening partnership ahead of global launch early this year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023

'2023, the Year of Stella Fantasy'

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening community solidarity ahead of global launch, gains attention from various partnerships

Ahead of their global launch of character collection NFT RPG , 'Ring Games Co., Ltd.' (Ring Games, CEO Yoon Joo-ho) announced their determination to make 2023 the 'year of Stella Fantasy' by strengthening community solidarity and external partnerships.

is currently more than 95% developed with additional content such as a communication system between users and 'Team Tag Battle' content in development for global release early this year. Using the active operation of existing communities centered around Discord and Twitter as a stepping stone, Ring Games has recently embarked on a full-fledged expansion of personnel for multilingual support while also showing rapid progress in securing external partnerships on data analysis and payment systems.

has been actively communicating with its community members through periodic AMA (Ask Me Anything, conversation with the developer team) and live broadcasting 2-3 times a month since last fall. Additionally, they secured a global user pool from more diverse countries during the past Christmas season through events with web3 gaming platform, Earn Alliance.

is accelerating preparations for onboarding in foresight of global expansion. They have signed an MOU with 'Thirdwave', a company specializing in blockchain data analysis to expand the base of the global web3 game market, and global payment solutions company 'Xsolla' to discuss the introduction of a payment system in preparation for the influx of not only web3 but also web2 gamers.

Ring Games CEO Yoon Joo-ho emphasized that " was designed to overcome the limitations of existing P2E games, and to help Web2 gamers contribute in building a healthy Web3 ecosystem through the release of Web3 games. We wish to make 2023 the year of Stella Fantasy.

, who successfully closed the private funding round last year by attracting a total investment of more than 6 million USD, has been invited to various events both domestic and overseas, including Binance Blockchain Week held in Paris and Thailand Game Show. With the two NFT pre-sales and two beta tests that ended in success, plans to launch early this year and a full-fledged launch campaign is scheduled to begin in January.

favicon.png?sn=CN82094&sd=2023-01-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ring-games-nft-rpg-stella-fantasy-to-focus-on-strengthening-partnership-ahead-of-global-launch-early-this-year-301717393.html

SOURCE RING GAMES

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN82094&Transmission_Id=202301100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN82094&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.