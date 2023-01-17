REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, has released its 2022+Corporate+Sustainability+Report. The report shares the company’s progress and continued commitment across Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) priorities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005681/en/

REV Group, Inc. publishes its annual Sustainability Report for 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We began our sustainability journey in 2019 with our first report, and now four years later, we’ve made improvements and are advancing on the road ahead,” said Rod Rushing, President and CEO of REV Group. “We are committed to improving the quality of life for our customers and communities by fulfilling our priorities as an industry leader and champion of sustainability and safety.”

REV Group Sustainability Report 2022 Highlights:

Confirms the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has been assigned responsibility for oversight of the company’s ESG program, solidifying a strategy of ESG commitment and accountability.

Publishes its Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and Human Rights policies that govern and provide guiding principles for each of its 18 manufacturing sites.

Launches advanced zero-emission, alternative fuel solutions for its mass transit bus, school bus, ambulance, fire and terminal truck companies that help minimize their environmental impact.

Reduces energy use and related GHG emissions over FY2021, following improved operational efficiencies.

Expands data and reporting to provide greater understanding of environmental footprint, allowing for more targeted plans to reduce GHG emissions, water use and waste generation in 2023.

Supports the communities where REV Group manufacturers operate with volunteering and monetary donations to over 75 local charities.

To view REV Group’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report and previous reports, visit REV+Group+Sustainability+and+Community.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005681/en/