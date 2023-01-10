Leading the future of autonomous driving! LG Innotek Made Successful Debut at CES 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023

  • First open exhibition at CES … More than 20,000 visitors
  • LG Innotek's innovative technology synergy for optics solution, electric components highlighted in autonomous driving
  • Recording client meetings doubled compared to the previous year

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Jeong Cheol-dong) had a successful open exhibition debut at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023, held in Las Vegas, USA. LG Innotek expects that this CES will be an opportunity to increase its global brand awareness significantly.

LG Innotek's open booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) was crowded with visitors from the opening hours on the first day of the CES event on January 5.

LG Innotek has participated in CES with a closed exhibition to introduce products only to specific clients until this year. This is the first time LG Innotek displayed various innovative products related to optics solution, substrate & material, and electric components for general visitors.

More than 20,000 visitors visited LG Innotek's booth during the CES exhibition.

The autonomous driving vehicle mock-up installed in the booth's center caught the attention of not only those in the related industry but also general visitors passing by. In particular, the mock-up displaying 16 electric component types for autonomous driving vehicles according to the positions where they are actually mounted confirmed LG Innotek's competitiveness as a total solution provider for electric components for future vehicles.

Visitors paid attention to the synergistic effect of LG Innotek's core technologies, such as optics solution, substrate & material and electric components, converging for autonomous driving.

The Sensor Fusion solution, exhibited for the first time this year, is a typical example. The solution that converges the camera module developed with LG Innotek's global leading optical technology and know-how and the radar module applying the state-of-the-art electric part technology detects objects accurately even in bad weather. As it is expected to play a decisive role in securing safety, which is crucial for fully autonomous driving, it was an opportunity for LG Innotek to prove its technological competitiveness as a leading company for the future autonomous driving.

Moreover, substrate & material products, such as the flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) and Power solution for sustainable energy, another focus of the exhibition booth, were introduced for general visitors to recognize LG Innotek's strategy of advancing its business portfolio to secure future growth engines.

The visitors also remarked that they learned the principles and importance of hidden components in products, such as smartphones, that global consumers use in everyday life.

"We wanted to convey the message that components determine future innovative products by taking out and displaying parts in smartphones and automobiles that were not normally exposed," said Min John, Vice President of Product Strategy Division, who planned this exhibition.

LG Innotek positioned experiential exhibitions in various places to help visitors better understand the displayed components.

In the case of FC-BGA, which was the hot topic of the booth along with the autonomous driving mock-up, visitors could complete the FC-BGA substrate by stacking blocks themselves. It was an opportunity for the visitor to intuitively understand LG Innotek's high multi-layer and highly-integrated substrate technology. "I was impressed that even non-experts could easily understand the principles of semiconductor substrate technology, which the general public find difficult, by playing a game," Mr. Laurent Canal, who came from France to visit the CES exhibition, said.

Securing potential clients is another positive outcome of the first open exhibition. "The number of meetings with customers that have already been confirmed even before the exhibition started has more than doubled compared to previous years. Moreover, we had more than 100 ad hoc meetings arranged in the booth, confirming that CES would play a positive role in securing potential clients and expanding orders," an LG Innotek official said.

"This CES served as an important opportunity to reveal LG Innotek's high-tech competitiveness to the world. We intend to continue to focus on creating differentiated customer values as the leading global material & component company," said CEO Jeong Cheol-dong.

3__LG____CES_2023.jpg

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, Mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN82159&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-the-future-of-autonomous-driving-lg-innotek-made-successful-debut-at-ces-2023-301717473.html

SOURCE LG Innotek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN82159&Transmission_Id=202301100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN82159&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.