First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a seven-person team led by Brenda Travaglini, Michael Corcoran, Dennis Murray and Dan Gallagher has joined First Republic Investment Management.

Travaglini, Corcoran, Murray and Gallagher were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Based in Boston, the team will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Brenda Travaglini, Michael Corcoran, Dennis Murray, Dan Gallagher and their team are a very strong addition to First Republic and share our commitment to exceptional client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “They will further strengthen First Republic’s ability to serve clients in Boston and help them achieve their financial objectives.”

Travaglini has more than 35 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for individuals, multigenerational families and business owners who are transitioning their businesses through mergers and acquisitions. Before joining First Republic, Travaglini was a Senior Wealth Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Active in her local community, she works with Cradles to Crayons, an organization that provides young children in low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive. Travaglini received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Boston University.

Corcoran has more than 30 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for individuals, families, corporate executives and business owners, with a focus on multigenerational planning and philanthropy. Before joining First Republic, Corcoran was a Senior Wealth Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Active in his local community, he has worked with the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund for the past 20 years. Corcoran received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Bentley University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Murray has more than 20 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for individuals, families, corporate executives and business owners, with a focus on multigenerational planning and philanthropy. Prior to joining First Republic, Murray was a Senior Wealth Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. He has been active in his local community for many years as a youth sports coach and serves as Director of Scituate Flag Football. Murray is a member of the Boston Estate Planning Council and the St. Mary of the Nativity Parish Finance Council. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Stonehill College. Murray is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

Gallagher has more than 20 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions for individuals, families, corporate executives and business owners, with a focus on multigenerational planning and philanthropy. Before joining First Republic, Gallagher was a Senior Wealth Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. He is active in his local community and has been a youth sports coach for many years. Gallagher received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Isenberg School of Management, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

