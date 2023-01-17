AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today was recognized for the third consecutive year on the annual JUST 100—a list of America’s best corporate citizens published by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC. AVANGRID improved its overall ranking from 48 in 2022 to 45 in 2023. AVANGRID is ranked second overall within the utility industry, up from fourth in 2022, and is ranked first among utilities for its commitment to the environment.

“Earning recognition as one of America’s Most JUST Companies for the third consecutive year demonstrates our dedication to creating clean energy projects while maintaining a deep commitment to socially responsible business practices,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “I’m proud of our ESG+F strategy, which ensures we adhere to a principled and robust governance structure and a disciplined capital investment strategy to build long-term shareholder value and create positive social and environmental impacts. This recognition by JUST is a testament to the entire AVANGRID team, who put this strategy and our core values into practice daily.”

In addition to earning the JUST 100 recognition since 2021, last year AVANGRID+was+also+named among the top 100 companies on JUST Capital’s inaugural Workforce Equity and Mobility Ranking, demonstrating the company’s commitment to investing in hiring, training, and promoting a diverse workforce.

The JUST 100 Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation’s largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution and more.

“There has never been a more important time for businesses to step up, do right by their workers, and restore trust in capitalism and the American Dream,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “This year’s JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that just business truly is better business.”

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20+issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

Created 12,318 more jobs in the U.S. from 2017 to 2021.

Pay 72% of workers a family sustaining living wage (8.6 percentage points more than peers).

Provide 9 more hours of career development training per employee.

Offer 2 more weeks of paid parental leave for primary caregivers and 1 more week of paid leave for secondary caregivers.

Offer 2 more days of paid sick leave.

Intake 79% less water per revenue dollar.

Emitted 42% less metric tons of CO2 per revenue dollar.

Had a 4.5% higher profit margin, 2.3% higher return on equity, and paid 5 times more in dividends.

