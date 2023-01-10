Raytheon Technologies Named Top Aerospace and Defense Company on JUST Capital and CNBC's JUST 100 Ranking

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023

The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies deemed by the American public as doing right by all their stakeholders

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies was recently named one of America's Most Just Companies for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Raytheon Technologies ranked No. 1 industry leader in the aerospace and defense sector, No. 1 for communities in aerospace and defense, and No. 52 overall in the JUST 100.

Raytheon Technologies was recognized for its leadership in the aerospace and defense industry, and progress in addressing community issues, through the company's environmental, social and governance strategy which is driving sustainability and advancing equitable opportunities in education, career development and community well-being. Progress highlights include:

  • More than 888,000 beneficiaries have been impacted by social cause investments made by Raytheon Technologies and its employees, according to Impact Genome;
  • Nearly 120,000 students have developed an interest in STEM through various strategic partnerships fueling its Connect Up initiative, which will aid in filling the talent pipeline;
  • Published our EEO-1 report detailing comprehensive workforce race and gender data;
  • Detailed our roadmap to support the aviation industry's 2050 net-zero commitment.

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media contact:
Shannon N. Booker
[email protected]
C: 202-209-1824

favicon.png?sn=NE82555&sd=2023-01-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-named-top-aerospace-and-defense-company-on-just-capital-and-cnbcs-just-100-ranking-301717871.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE82555&Transmission_Id=202301100930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE82555&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.