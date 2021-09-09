Choice Hotels Adds More Than 500 Locations to Safe Stays by Reloshare Alliance

Jan. 10, 2023
ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2023

As a continuation of Choice's commitment, Radisson Hotels Americas joins in offering emergency lodging for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes through Safe Stays

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—one of the world's largest lodging franchisors—has expanded its commitment to the Safe Stays by ReloShare alliance with the addition of Radisson Hotels Americas. The news follows Choice Hotels' acquisition of the Radisson Hotels Americas in August 2022.

In February 2022, Choice Hotels became one of the first hotel brands to work with Safe Stays by ReloShare, a booking platform and program that helps provide emergency lodging to victims of abuse and violence. With the addition of Radisson Hotels Americas, over 90% of Choice Hotels in the US are now available for booking on the ReloShare platform, which has transformed the way social service agencies secure safe emergency lodging for victims of crime.

According to a recent census of domestic violence victims, throughout just one day, September 9, 2021, there were more than 38,608 adults and children in emergency housing programs, while an additional 9,444 requests for emergency shelter were unmet that same day across the United States.

The Safe Stays by ReloShare booking platform was created to provide a simple solution to the immense social service challenge of finding emergency housing for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes. Safe Stays also enables anonymous bookings at select hotel locations for those in desperate and dangerous situations who may have fled and are without ID or where safety is a major concern.

The staff at any hotels that choose to offer Safe Stays by ReloShare are properly trained to intake guests, including those who have been booked under an alias by a social service agency. ReloShare will also manually verify these bookings with the hotel to help ensure the check-in process is handled anonymously and seamlessly upon guest arrival.

As of January 10, 2023, more than six thousand U.S. hotels in the Choice Hotels portfolio have been activated with ReloShare to provide safe housing solutions. Some participating brands include Cambria Hotels, Comfort Hotels and WoodSpring Suites, with more than 4,000 hotels located within a mile of an interstate exit.

About Safe Stays by ReloShare

Safe Stays by Reloshare offers social service nonprofits and government agencies the ability to find and secure local lodging from national hotel providers in real-time with built-in confidentiality features—essential for people needing emergency housing due to domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and other crimes. Safe Stays is a business of ReloShare, the first real-time corporate housing and hotel booking and sourcing marketplace in North America, founded in 2020. The company, based in Chicago, is built on a foundation of technology, housing, and corporate travel experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.reloshare.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

