2 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that it will host its 2023 investor conference at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The event will feature presentations and Q&A panels with the Honeywell leadership team. Further details will be provided closer to the event.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

