United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced it was named to the 2023 JUST 100, a ranking of America’s largest publicly traded companies on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues. JUST 100 is a preeminent list of companies that are doing right by all their stakeholders – employees, customers, communities and the environment – while also generating strong performance for shareholders.

The ranking is determined by independent research nonprofit JUST Capital. United Rentals was ranked number one in its industry category for workers. The company placed 82 overall in the 2023 rankings, up from 213 last year. JUST Capital considered 951 companies in its JUST 100 rankings review.

Since 2016, JUST Capital has ranked the largest, publicly traded U.S. corporations. Each year, it conducts comprehensive polling of what Americans prioritize when it comes to just business behavior and researches how the country’s largest corporations measure up.

“United Rentals has long recognized the value of working together with our employees, customers and communities to find solutions with a shared commitment to service, safety and sustainability,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “We foster a Work United™ approach in our pursuit of environmental stewardship and to generate long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Read the most recent United+Rentals+Corporate+Responsibility+Report to learn more about the company’s ESG strategy and initiatives. The report addresses all major aspects of United Rentals’ corporate responsibility initiatives, including its commitment to reduce the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

