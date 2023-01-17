Parkinson's disease, bipolar disorder, and chronic pain targeted in study

Study aims to support psilocybin as a potential therapeutic for inflammatory disorders

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ( SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced a progress update on its sponsored research study with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) examining psilocybin’s effect on inflammatory activity in humans. The clinical study evaluates three populations of patients suffering from Parkinson's disease, bipolar disorder, and chronic pain.

Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma, commented, “The UCSF research team is making progress on the clinical trial. The data gathered from these studies could uncover the role of inflammatory activity on such conditions as Parkinson’s, Bipolar disorder and Chronic Pain. Utilizing Psilocybin in this study in a regimented dosing pattern, we hope to gain significant data both in mechanism of action and potential biomarker for personalization of psilocybin therapy. The targeted patient populations from the study could provide support for the development and use of psilocybin as a therapeutic coupled with our novel homing peptides and topical technology.”

For each patient population, the clinical studies involve preparation therapy, two separate dosing sessions with psilocybin, and integration therapy. At the Clinical & Translational Science Institute (CTSI) at UCSF, four blood samples are collected from each participant, one at baseline before treatment begins, one at 24 hours post dosing for each dosing session, and one at a 30-day follow up. The research team is on track to complete data collection from Parkinson's disease patients by the end of February 2023. Data collection is expected to begin in early 2023 for the bipolar study, and in April 2023 for the chronic pain study patients.

The Clinical & Translational Science Institute at the University of California, San Francisco facilitates clinical and translational research to improve patient and community health. CTSI does this by providing infrastructure, services, and training to enable research to be conducted more efficiently and effectively, and in new ways. To advance its mission, the Institute develops broad coalitions and partnerships at the local, regional and national levels to enable a transformation of the research environment.

