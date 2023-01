New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( G T II : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ”), www.gtii-us.com, and Creatd, Inc. (CRTD: OTCQB) ("CRTD"), www.creatd.com today announced that they have executed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) regarding the acquisition of Creatd by GTII for $100 million of GTII restricted shares of common stock. Final acquisition terms will be subject to due diligence, regulatory approval, and approval of the boards and shareholders of both parties. As part of the LOI, Creatd has committed to a 30- day halt to any discussions with other potential acquirers. As due diligence and negotiations continue, Creatd intends to complete the spinoff of its media subsidiary, OG Collection Inc.



Commenting on the bid for Creatd Inc, GTII chairman David Reichman said, “We have always been committed to acquiring innovative technology. Creatd’s flagship product, Vocal, is a homebase to the creative community and a scalable business model that we believe is a big step forward in a broader strategy to increase shareholder value.”

Chairman and CEO of Creatd, Jeremy Frommer added, “There are two elements to this merger, fundamental and technical. The opportunity to advance the Creatd business model and scale revenues coupled with the unique technical position we find our two public companies in, is a momentous opportunity. At the time of closing of any proposed transaction, GTII share delivery to Creatd shareholders will only occur in instances of registered ownership with the transfer agent or DTC."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. ( CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

About GTII:

G TII ( GTII) is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/ .

Please follow GTII at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

[email protected]