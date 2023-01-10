Limeade Announces Cy Wakeman as Keynote Speaker for LimeTime to Inspire Change and Cultivate Care in the Workplace

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023

New York Times best-selling author, Leadership Consultant and Drama Researcher, Cy Wakeman to headline new quarterly event series aimed at infusing care in the workplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company, announces Cy Wakeman as keynote speaker at LimeTime on February 28th, 2023. LimeTime is a new, quarterly virtual event series that will bring together HR leaders, industry experts and the Limeade teams responsible for driving groundbreaking research and technology innovation to help organizations create healthier workplaces.

Limeade_LimeTime.jpg

"HR leaders and decision-makers have really been tested these last few years," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "From the sudden change to remote work, mass resignations, and the uncertainty of the economy, organizations are challenged to show care for their employees in new, authentic and more human-centric ways. Cy Wakeman has an extraordinary talent for equipping leaders with the tools they need to succeed, regardless of the circumstances. We are honored to host Cy at LimeTime for a thought-provoking conversation."

Cy Wakeman is a drama researcher, global thought leader and New York Times best-selling author who is recognized for cultivating a counter-intuitive, reality-based approach to leadership. Backed by over 25 years of unparalleled experience, Wakeman's philosophy offers a new lens through which employees and executives alike, can shift their attention inward, sharpen their focus on personal accountability and uncover their natural state of innovation simply by ditching the drama.

Other LimeTime sessions will highlight Limeade research, product announcements and customer stories focused on how to infuse care in the workplace and make your organization a better place to work. Attendees will hear sessions covering work-life harmony, how to build a culture of care and the future of employee well-being.

Join Limeade for a day of learning, sharing and connecting with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Register here to join LimeTime on February 28th.

About Limeade
Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

limeade_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF81930&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limeade-announces-cy-wakeman-as-keynote-speaker-for-limetime-to-inspire-change-and-cultivate-care-in-the-workplace-301717330.html

SOURCE Limeade

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF81930&Transmission_Id=202301101000PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF81930&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.