PR Newswire

New York Times best-selling author, Leadership Consultant and Drama Researcher, Cy Wakeman to headline new quarterly event series aimed at infusing care in the workplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limeade, an immersive employee well-being company, announces Cy Wakeman as keynote speaker at LimeTime on February 28th, 2023. LimeTime is a new, quarterly virtual event series that will bring together HR leaders, industry experts and the Limeade teams responsible for driving groundbreaking research and technology innovation to help organizations create healthier workplaces.

"HR leaders and decision-makers have really been tested these last few years," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "From the sudden change to remote work, mass resignations, and the uncertainty of the economy, organizations are challenged to show care for their employees in new, authentic and more human-centric ways. Cy Wakeman has an extraordinary talent for equipping leaders with the tools they need to succeed, regardless of the circumstances. We are honored to host Cy at LimeTime for a thought-provoking conversation."

Cy Wakeman is a drama researcher, global thought leader and New York Times best-selling author who is recognized for cultivating a counter-intuitive, reality-based approach to leadership. Backed by over 25 years of unparalleled experience, Wakeman's philosophy offers a new lens through which employees and executives alike, can shift their attention inward, sharpen their focus on personal accountability and uncover their natural state of innovation simply by ditching the drama.

Other LimeTime sessions will highlight Limeade research, product announcements and customer stories focused on how to infuse care in the workplace and make your organization a better place to work. Attendees will hear sessions covering work-life harmony, how to build a culture of care and the future of employee well-being.

Join Limeade for a day of learning, sharing and connecting with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Register here to join LimeTime on February 28th.

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limeade-announces-cy-wakeman-as-keynote-speaker-for-limetime-to-inspire-change-and-cultivate-care-in-the-workplace-301717330.html

SOURCE Limeade