The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders as defined by the American public

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been named to the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, for its commitment to serving its employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

Notable contributions that resulted in Medtronic's overall ranking and outperformance against peers on the JUST 100 list include the company's focus on:

Community and customers. Medtronic develops revolutionary solutions that put people first and partners with global health systems to accelerate patient access to care. By combining the power of healthcare technology with strong partnerships, Medtronic is working to help put health equity within reach, tackling some of the most challenging health disparities — from heart disease and cancer to diabetes.

Medtronic develops revolutionary solutions that put people first and partners with global health systems to accelerate patient access to care. By combining the power of healthcare technology with strong partnerships, Medtronic is working to help put health equity within reach, tackling some of the most challenging health disparities — from heart disease and cancer to diabetes. Putting employees first. Medtronic has taken strategic actions to move faster toward zero barriers to equity, including shifting to a leader-led model for inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E), building stronger accountability across the organization, setting new five-year organization diversity representation goals, measuring beyond representation, and being more transparent publicly about progress.

Medtronic has taken strategic actions to move faster toward zero barriers to equity, including shifting to a leader-led model for inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E), building stronger accountability across the organization, setting new five-year organization diversity representation goals, measuring beyond representation, and being more transparent publicly about progress. Environmental sustainability. In FY22, Medtronic announced a new ambition to be net zero across its value chain by FY45. In FY22, the company achieved 35% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions intensity compared to its FY20 baseline, toward its goal of 50% by FY25.

"For more than 60 years, the Medtronic Mission has guided our work and inspired our workforce to transform the lives of millions of people each year," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Being recognized as a JUST 100 company demonstrates progress in our commitment to do right by our communities – from our employees, to healthcare providers, to the 76 million patients we support each year – as we strive to be the world's leading healthcare technology company."

The JUST Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged with more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

More information about Medtronic's social impact and sustainability efforts can be found in the 2022 Integrated Performance Report and by visiting http://www.medtronic.com/ourimpact.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT, Financial), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

