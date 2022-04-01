Lexington Partners Names Seven New Partners

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners L.P. ("Lexington"), a leading global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, today announced that it has promoted seven professionals to Partner effective on January 1, 2023.

"Congratulations to this accomplished group of senior leaders who have each contributed significantly to Lexington's global platform to serve investors around the world. Each has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, collaboration and teamwork that has helped shape Lexington's culture," said Wil Warren, President of Lexington. "These promotions cap a remarkable 2022 in which Lexington allocated $8 billion to new investments across our secondary and co-investment funds, closed substantial investor commitments, enhanced our global office footprint and completed our strategic transaction with Franklin Templeton. We wish this talented group continued success and thank them for their many contributions."

The new Partners, who are based in four of Lexington's global offices, are:

  • Charles D. Bridgeland, a London-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of non-U.S. private equity and alternative investments.
  • Lutz Fuhrmann, a London-based Partner of Lexington Partners primarily engaged in the origination, evaluation and management of non-U.S. equity co-investments.
  • Matthew C. Hodan, a Menlo Park-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.
  • John Y.S. Lee, a Hong Kong-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of non-U.S. secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.
  • Clark D. Peterson, a New York-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.
  • Taylor T. Robinson, a New York-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.
  • Craig D. Stevenson, a New York-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination, evaluation and management of equity co-investments.

About Lexington Partners
Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity solutions to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors. Lexington Partners is one of the largest managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with $68 billion in committed capital since inception. Lexington has acquired over 4,100 secondary and co-investment interests through more than 1,100 transactions with a total value in excess of $78 billion, including $18 billion of syndications. Lexington also invests in private investment funds during their initial formation and has committed to more than 600 new funds in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Lexington has offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing – New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, Santiago, São Paulo and Luxembourg. On April 1, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. (

NYSE:BEN, Financial), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, completed its acquisition of Lexington. The firm today operates independently as a specialist investment manager.

Media Contact:

Todd Fogarty
Kekst CNC
+1 (212) 521-4854
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY82760&sd=2023-01-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexington-partners-names-seven-new-partners-301718028.html

SOURCE Lexington Partners

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY82760&Transmission_Id=202301101057PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY82760&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.