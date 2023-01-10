Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni Named to Charleston Business Magazine's 50 Most Influential Hall of Fame

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 10, 2023

Making the List of 50 Most Influential People for the Fifth Year, Gianoni is Named to the Hall of Fame for His Contributions to the Charleston, S.C., Community

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Mike Gianoni has been named to Charleston Business Magazine's 50 Most Influential Hall of Fame.

The 50 Most Influential list celebrates individuals for their economic and community impact. The selection of individuals is a result of community nominations and Charleston Business Magazine's staff research. As a Hall of Fame inductee, Gianoni joins a prestigious group of individuals who have created impact through the years and have consistently made the list, including elected officials, artists, and corporate and nonprofit leaders.

"I'm honored and humbled to be named to the 50 Most Influential Hall of Fame," said Gianoni. "This list represents a wide range of dedicated Charleston leaders, including many individuals at Blackbaud customer organizations, who are committed to making a difference and helping good grow in our local community. I am proud to be recognized alongside these esteemed colleagues, and I look forward to continuing to work together to make Charleston a great place to work and live."

Gianoni took the helm as president and CEO of Blackbaud in 2014. He was recognized by Forbes in 2019 as one of America's Most Innovative Leaders and has been named a Top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report. Under his leadership, Blackbaud has been honored as a Fortune Change the World company and a repeat Forbes Most Innovative Growth Company. Most recently, Blackbaud has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023, by Quartz as one of the Best Companies for Remote Workers, and was named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers 2022.

During Gianoni's tenure, Blackbaud has made strides as the industry leader in social good technology, connecting millions of people to hundreds of thousands of causes and institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. For more than 40 years, Blackbaud has met the unique needs of social good organizations, providing purpose-built solutions for fundraising, donor management, grantmaking, financial management, education and digital giving. With the recent acquisition and integration of EVERFI, in combination with its existing YourCause portfolio, Blackbaud now also offers comprehensive solutions for corporations looking to increase their impact through corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

Charleston Business Magazine is a resource for Charleston area business leaders, rising stars, entrepreneurs, and people and groups that have a vested interest in the success of the Charleston business community. See the full list of Charleston Business Magazine's 2022 50 Most Influential Hall of Fame inductees here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-ceo-mike-gianoni-named-to-charleston-business-magazines-50-most-influential-hall-of-fame-301716619.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

