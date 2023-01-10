Ardagh Glass Packaging's Indiana facility achieves FSSC 22000 Food Safety System Certification

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America), a business of Ardagh Group, announced that its Winchester, Ind., glass manufacturing facility achieved FSSC 22000 Food Safety System Certification.

The FSSC 22000 Food Safety System Certification provides a framework for effectively managing an organization's food safety responsibilities. Fully recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), FSSC 22000 demonstrates that a company has a robust Food Safety Management System in place.

"Ardagh is committed to driving continuous improvement in food safety management systems within our facilities," said Mike Fair, Vice President of Quality for Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America. "The FSSC 22000 Certification reflects Ardagh's commitment to the quality, safety and well-being of both our customers and consumers across the U.S."

In order to achieve certification, the Winchester facility was required to demonstrate they had effectively implemented a robust food safety management system based on FSSC 22000 requirements.

With this recent achievement, there are now a total of eight AGP – North America facilities that are FSSC 22000 certified. In addition to Winchester, AGP – North America's Burlington, Wis.; Dunkirk, Ind.; Henderson, N.C.; Pevely, Mo.; Port Allegany, Pa.; Ruston, La.; and Sapulpa, Okla., facilities are FSSC 22000 Certified.

As the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment, glass is the only widely-used food packaging granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) status of "GRAS" or generally recognized as safe – the highest standard.

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a selection of premium glass bottles and jars in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

For more information about Ardagh's glass packaging, visit our website.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, [email protected], 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, [email protected], 317.558.5732

favicon.png?sn=DE81102&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-glass-packagings-indiana-facility-achieves-fssc-22000-food-safety-system-certification-301716817.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group

