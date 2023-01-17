NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting various cancer types, announced today the completion and closure of enrollment for the final cohort of patients involved in the Company's Phase I trial to evaluate Pritumumab ("PTB") as a treatment for Brain Cancer.

Following the completion of patient dosing in this fifth and final cohort, the Company's Phase I trial will be complete. The Company will then prepare and submit research data to the FDA in preparation for the launch of its Phase 2 clinical research.

"Closing enrollment for this final cohort of our Phase I trial is a tremendous milestone that marks the start of our preparation for Phase II research," noted Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick. "This is a significant accomplishment in the advancement of our Biologic asset and in our mission to help future patients in their battle against this terrible disease."

PTB is a natural human antibody that binds to Cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy which seeks out only cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

