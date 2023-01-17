NewsNation, America’s fastest growing cable news network, today announced that Emmy award-winning journalist and television host Elizabeth Vargas will anchor “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” an hour-long weekday news program debuting April 3, 2023 (6pm ET/5pm CT) from a new state-of-the-art studio in New York City.

“Elizabeth Vargas Reports” will feature one-on-one interviews with headline makers across the country and on-the-ground reporting by NewsNation’s team of seasoned journalists. Additionally, Ms. Vargas will serve as a regular contributor to NewsNation’s daytime and primetime lineup of news, analysis and talk programming.

“Elizabeth Vargas is by far one of the most talented journalists working in television news today,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “We’re confident that Elizabeth’s honest and empathetic interview style, coupled with her determination to get to the heart of important stories, will strike a chord with viewers as we continue delivering on NewsNation’s promise to bring you news you can trust.”

Ms. Vargas has traveled the world covering breaking news stories, reporting in-depth investigations and conducting newsmaker interviews. She is currently host of “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series that is broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations nationwide. Ms. Vargas has also served as the host of “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox TV. She previously hosted the hit newsmagazine show “20/20” on ABC for 15 years, served as Co-Anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight, and was a news anchor and frequent host of “Good Morning America.” She also hosted A&E Investigates, doing a series of documentaries that still air on Hulu.

“I am thrilled to join the NewsNation team. The mission of NewsNation is more important now than ever - delivering the news and newsmakers to all of America, and to cover the issues that truly matter to everyone, everywhere. I can’t wait to begin," commented Ms. Vargas.

In 2016, Ms. Vargas released her memoir, Between Breaths: A Memoir of Panic and Addiction, which spent several weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and won numerous awards. Ms. Vargas is a member of the board of directors for the non-profit Partnership to End Addiction and hosts “Heart of the Matter,” a podcast focused on addiction, recovery, and the stigma so many face in their effort to heal.

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America’s source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and Sling, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

