Keysight and TEVET Collaborate to Provide Real-Time Signal Analysis for Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations

10 minutes ago
Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and TEVET have partnered to address the need for real-time analysis of signals in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) applications. The gap-less, real-time capability of the collaboration provides the ability to protect and defend operations in the increasingly complex electromagnetic (EM) spectrum environment.

Defense applications rely on the EM spectrum to support operations via communications, enhanced situational awareness, and targeted maneuvers. Real-time analysis of signals is needed to adequately assess threats, and if there are gaps in analysis, adversary signals can be transmitted without detection.

Keysight and TEVET’s collaboration addresses this need by offering real-time, seamless bandwidth monitoring over wide bandwidths of >1 GHz at higher frequencies in a small form factor.

TEVET provides test and measurement solutions to the aerospace and defense industries.

Tracy Solomon, TEVET Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said: “We are excited to partner with Keysight Technologies and its high-performance solutions to offer new capabilities in threat detection across the electromagnetic spectrum. One of our core TEVET values is to serve the warfighter and this collaboration provides synchronized, multi-channel, and gap-less capabilities that allow threats to be detected and mitigated in real-time, safeguarding those who protect and uphold our freedom.”

Greg Patschke, General Manager of Information Warfare in Keysight’s Aerospace Defense Government Solutions group, said: “Collaborating with our strategic Keysight solution partner, TEVET, has resulted in the release of a solution addressing more challenging EMSO applications. Partners are critical, and like TEVET, Keysight’s solution partners play a fundamental role in developing new solutions based on Keysight’s high-performance products.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

