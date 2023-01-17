Macau's CTM Collaborates With Amdocs to Launch its Commercial 5G Services Across the Region

16 minutes ago
Launch of 5G services will enable CTM to introduce contextualized and differentiated 5G offerings with flexible price plans, delivering an enhanced and seamless digital experience to customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CTM, a leading telecom operator in Macau, has 5G services in the region, supporting both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) standards to bring the benefits of 5G to the residents and tourists visiting Macau.

CTM commissioned Amdocs to modify its online charging and billing infrastructure to support 5G standards, enabling the operator to rapidly launch new 5G products with innovative price plans and bundling offers for prepaid and postpaid customers.

Komix Hui, IT Director at CTM said: "As a locally rooted telecom operator in Macau, CTM is committed to supporting the ‘Digital Macau' initiative and providing our customers with better integrated communication services. CTM was the first operator in Macau to launch 5G service. The commercial launch of CTM 5G is a testament to our concerted efforts towards accelerating the digital transformation in the city. Our long-standing strategic partnership with Amdocs has given us support to smoothly launch the services. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we bring more convenient and smart solutions to various sectors, expediting the development of smart transformation in Macau."

"5G has become an integral part of digital transformation and is dramatically changing the industry - unlocking new experiences for end users and innovative revenue streams for service providers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are delighted to have supported CTM as they monetize 5G services in Macau, bringing innovative connected experiences to their customers."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on August 15, 2022, and for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on November 8, 2022.

Media Contact:
Deepshikha
Amdocs Public Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

