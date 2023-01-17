Launch of 5G services will enable CTM to introduce contextualized and differentiated 5G offerings with flexible price plans, delivering an enhanced and seamless digital experience to customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CTM, a leading telecom operator in Macau, has 5G services in the region, supporting both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) standards to bring the benefits of 5G to the residents and tourists visiting Macau.

CTM commissioned Amdocs to modify its online charging and billing infrastructure to support 5G standards, enabling the operator to rapidly launch new 5G products with innovative price plans and bundling offers for prepaid and postpaid customers.

Komix Hui, IT Director at CTM said: "As a locally rooted telecom operator in Macau, CTM is committed to supporting the ‘Digital Macau' initiative and providing our customers with better integrated communication services. CTM was the first operator in Macau to launch 5G service. The commercial launch of CTM 5G is a testament to our concerted efforts towards accelerating the digital transformation in the city. Our long-standing strategic partnership with Amdocs has given us support to smoothly launch the services. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we bring more convenient and smart solutions to various sectors, expediting the development of smart transformation in Macau."

"5G has become an integral part of digital transformation and is dramatically changing the industry - unlocking new experiences for end users and innovative revenue streams for service providers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are delighted to have supported CTM as they monetize 5G services in Macau, bringing innovative connected experiences to their customers."

