TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB), (TSX: EQB.PR.C) will report its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022 after market close on February 16, 2023.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Friday February 17, 2023
EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the fourth quarter conference call and webcast.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at: eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

To access the call with operator assistance, dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time. Or to join without operator assistance, you may register your phone number up to 15 minutes in advance of start time to receive an automatic call back connection to the conference at: https://connectnow1.accutel.com/EventMeet/rest/users/login?password=to8haf3htubhn.

Call archive
The webcast will be archived on the Bank's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available until midnight March 3, 2023 at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 570770 followed by the number sign).

About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) and (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 370,000 people across Canada through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports credit unions across Canada that serve more than 5 million members. Equitable Bank has over $100 billion in combined assets under management and administration, with a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Investor contact:
Richard Gill
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media contact:
Jessica Kosmack
Senior Manager, Communications
[email protected]

