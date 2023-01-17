EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that Cortes Campers has entered into an agreement with Bluegrass International to become a dealer in central Kentucky to support sales, financings, parts and service of Cortes Campers.

Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG, stated, "Bluegrass International has established itself as a leader in truck, RV, and bus sales throughout Kentucky by offering sales, leasing and rental programs, service, parts, and a customer service program that cater to individuals as well as corporate fleets. This partnership is above and beyond just a typical sale of a Cortes Camper due to the financial products Bluegrass International has to offer current and prospective customers. As Cortes Campers continues to grow its distributor network in 2023, we are expanding into markets with greater potential to sell, market and finance the Cortes Campers brand."

Bluegrass International Highlights:

Bluegrass International has three locations in Georgetown, London, and Somerset in Kentucky.

Bluegrass International is a family-owned business and has been in business for 60+ years as a Commercial Truck and Bus dealership.

The company offers a full line of services including RV Sales and service parts for all makes and model Truck and RVs.

Received Purchase Order valued at $395,000.

Cortes Campers will start shipping campers to Bluegrass International in the first quarter 2023.

Website: http://www.bluegrasstrucks.com/

Cortes Campers has been ramping up production to meet projected 2023 demand with its expanded color options including metallic flake, two-tone colors as well as our solid color options. Unlike traditional recreational vehicles, Cortes Campers builds its RV travel trailers with the strength of a boat; no wood is used in the construction of the RVs, only the highest quality fiberglass composites and marine coatings. We offer a camper that is immune to corrosion and rot, and is lightweight and strong, at a competitive price.

About USLG

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: www.cortescampers.com

