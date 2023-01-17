BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer, and other conditions, today announced that the Company has achieved a $5 million milestone from Seagen. The milestone is based on dosing the first patient in a Seagen-sponsored phase 1 study of SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a novel bispecific antibody-Anticalin molecule (Mabcalin™) that is designed to provide a potent costimulatory bridge between tumor-specific T cells and CD228 expressing tumor cells.

The Seagen-sponsored (NCT05571839) open-label phase 1 study is evaluating the safety and tolerability of SGN-BB228 in patients with advanced melanoma and other solid tumors. Secondary endpoints in the study include pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity. This program is one of three ongoing immuno-oncology programs with Seagen and preclinical data were recently presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting in Boston. Pieris has an opt-in option to a U.S. co-promotion for one program in the collaboration.

"This is a very important milestone in our alliance with Seagen as it marks the first clinical start within that collaboration and furthers the progress of the 4-1BB platform in immuno-oncology," said Stephen S. Yoder, President and CEO of Pieris. "We look forward to gathering valuable clinical insights from this study and to continue working with Seagen on two additional programs in the meantime."

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that combines leading protein engineering capabilities and deep understanding into molecular drivers of disease to develop medicines that drive local biology to produce superior clinical outcomes for patients. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by respiratory and immuno-oncology focused partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

