OneMeta AI becomes the latest technology company to move operations to Utah, the strongest economy in America and home to the famed "Silicon Slopes" ecosystem

BOUNTIFUL, UT and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / OneMeta AI™ (OTC Pink:ONEI) today announced it has moved its headquarters to Bountiful, Utah from Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Several of our executives and team members have deep ties to Utah, me included," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI. "More importantly, Utah has the strongest economy in the country, is super business friendly, and has a long history as a center of technology innovation and advancement. In addition, with a growing pool of amazingly talented business leaders and professionals in what is known as ‘Silicon Slopes,' we're quite happy to be headquartered in Utah."

OneMeta is currently based at 3401 No. Highway 89 in Bountiful. To learn more about OneMeta AI, please visit www.onemeta.ai or email the company at [email protected].

About OneMeta AI

OneMeta AI's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning tools allow the spoken and written word to be translated and transcribed in approximately one second across of scores of languages. Its first product, Verbum, supports near-realtime web-based conversations, discussions, meetings, events, and online chats in 82 languages and 40 dialects. OneMeta AI: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.™

OneMeta AI, Verbum, and "Speak. Hear. Read. Understand." are trademarks of OneMeta AI, as are the OneMeta AI and Verbum logos. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Politis for OneMeta AI, [email protected], C: +1-801-556-8184

