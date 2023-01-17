Aramark Volunteers Give Back to Local Communities This Holiday Season

15 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / In celebration of the season of giving, Aramark volunteers were busy in December, helping to support organizations in their local communities.

"This year, our Aramark volunteers were happy to gather in-person to participate in service projects, many supporting children and families throughout Philadelphia," says Jami Leveen, Vice President of Community Partnerships. "I'm so impressed by our project leaders and volunteers who continue to make a difference, not only during the holiday season, but also year-round."

Aramark supported about 35 holiday events this year, including:

Partnering with the Urban League of Philadelphia

Volunteers from Aramark's Leaders & Employees of African Descent (LEAD) employee resource group (ERG) partnered with the volunteers from throughout the city to deliver over 200 toys and winter clothing items to children and families in West Philadelphia. Toys were collected from donation drives at Citizens Bank Park, Drexel University, and Aramark's Headquarters.

"I was delighted by everyone's willingness to donate and volunteer. It truly embodied Aramark's spirit of teamwork and commitment to serving others," said Sean Ames,District Manager, Destinations. "Connecting with colleagues from across other business locations really made the difference."

Remembering, Honoring, and Teaching: Wreaths Across America

In honor of Wreaths Across America Day, Aramark volunteers in Chicago, IL, College Station and Dallas, TX, Minneapolis, MN, Philadelphia, PA, and Rayville, LA, helped lay wreaths on gravestones and said the names aloud of fallen U.S. veterans.

"I was truly inspired by the solemnity of this special occasion where veterans were honored, respected, and remembered," said Judy Overbeck,Contributions and Community Coordinator, Community Partnerships. "I am continually proud of Aramark's support of the military community."

Aramark volunteers and members of Aramark's Salute ERG (for military-affiliated talent), participate annually in this event that takes place in more than 3,400 locations across the country, at sea, and abroad.

Serving the Navajo Nation Reservation

Aramark volunteers partnered with Hidden Springs Mission, Inc. in Arizona, to support Bodaway-Gap community members on the Navajo Nation Reservation. The volunteers contributed food items to a donation drive and assembled and distributed holiday meal baskets to this community that was hit hard by the pandemic.

Other volunteer projects, included:

  • Volunteers from the Nourish ERG (nutrition professionals and the communities they support) joined the Second Harvest location in Toronto, Canada, where they sorted and distributed perishable food to Second Harvest community partners experiencing food insecurity.
  • Aramark's Workplace Experience Group partnered with Believe N Books Inc. to collate activity bags with over 500 books and puzzles for children at the Golisano Children's Hospital in Southwest Florida.
  • Volunteers connected with the FRIENDS Association for Children, in Jackson Ward and Church Hill, VA to support pictures with Santa and to distribute gifts. Aramark volunteers have supported Friends for over ten years.
  • Aramark employees ordered and prepared food for the senior holiday meal in partnership with the Southwest Improvement Council (SWIC) in Denver, CO.
  • Aramark Uniform Services donated winter goods for the Hope Center's Family Christmas party, benefiting residents of Lexington, KY.
