Transaction Will Increase GYL's Scale and Establish Its New York City Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Financial Partners Capital Management, LLC ("FPCM") will join Focus partner firm GYL Financial Synergies, LLC ("GYL"), GYL is headquartered in West Hartford, CT and has offices in Westport, CT and Parsippany, NJ. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1988, FPCM is a full-service registered investment advisor headquartered in New York, NY. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to high net worth individuals and families. FPCM is currently led by the firm's three partners, Aaron Cohen, Vincent Marsden and Craig Giventer, supported by their experienced team of financial advisors and client support service professionals. Through this transaction, GYL will establish a presence in the New York City wealth management market, allowing it to extend its regional presence in the Northeast. The GYL team will also benefit from the addition of a strong team of advisors with deep, long standing client relationships. Once the transaction closes, GYL's institutional and private client services in West Hartford, Westport, Parsippany, and New York City will move forward together under one brand name, GYL Financial Synergies.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron, Vince, Craig and their team to the GYL family," said Gerry Goldberg, CEO of GYL. "We have a long-standing personal relationship and a strong business alignment with their team, reinforced by our shared passion for providing an outstanding client experience. Their service philosophy complements ours and their talented team will bring additional expertise to GYL, especially to our investment advisory services. We look forward to expanding our presence into the New York City market."

"We are thrilled to be joining GYL, a firm that shares our values and client-first approach. This transaction will provide us with additional resources, allowing us to continue focusing on providing our clients with excellent service," said Aaron Cohen, President of FPCM. "Leveraging GYL's impressive infrastructure will enable us to expand our service model and enhance our client experience even further."

"We are very pleased that FPCM will be joining GYL," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "The addition of FPCM will provide GYL with a talented and complementary team, as well as a presence in a key wealth management market in the Northeast. This transaction is another demonstration of Focus' ability to facilitate business expansion and talent acquisition for our partner firms through our extensive relationships within the industry and differentiated M&A capabilities."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About GYL Financial Synergies, LLC

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management advice for high net worth individuals, families, institutions, foundations and endowments in 38 states. The firm is headquartered in West Hartford, CT with additional offices in Westport, CT, and Parsippany, NJ. GYL has over 50 team members, the majority of whom are specialized and experienced in financial planning and investment management. For more information about GYL, please visit www.gylfinsyn.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

