MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / STEMTECH CORPORATION - (OTCQB:STEK) today announced the appointment of Margie and Mike Mares of Stemtech Mexico to Stemtech's Field Advisory Board (FAB).

Stemtech President & Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, says "it is my distinct pleasure to announce the appointment of the dynamic Independent Business Partner (IBP) team of Margie and Mike Mares to our Field Advisory Board. They are a young, dynamic couple that contributed to our business from the day they joined Stemtech. Becoming members of our FAB, joining Founding IBP, Network Marketing Hall of Fame Member, Izzy Matos (U.S.), Chairman Claudia Zamudio (Mexico), Chairman Ana Groenewold (Mexico), Triple Diamond Luigi Gonzalez (U.S.) and Sam Holland (U.S.) enables us to continue to work in full transparency and open communication between corporate and our Field in a true partnership. We listen to one another for the best business ideas to grow our enterprise."

Alexandro Carrillo, Stemtech Vice President Global Sales, comments that "during their first month after joining in July 2021, Margie and Mike became Sapphire Directors and within six months, they achieved Diamond Director level. It continues to be a pleasure to work with these two energetic leaders who will continue to propel Stemtech to new heights, sharing our stemceutical™ all-natural, anti-aging, plant based products and now our new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream".

Margie and Mike proudly say that "we have 12 years of experience in the network marketing industry. We have been in other companies, however the opportunity, business plan, corporate team, mentors and other leaders that are with Stemtech do not exist anywhere else. Being at Stemtech for us has been to be in the right place, at the right time".

Margie has a degree in Communications and has also worked in the cosmetic industry as a senior executive in the areas of sales, marketing and public relations. Mike has earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing from UP and a Professional Photographer from NYIP. He has experience in marketing, e-commerce, Community Management and growth of markets and social networks, management and the creation of bots, logistics and finance.

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

