Five Completed Acquisitions now coming together in one cohesive platform to power the independent creator.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company" - OTCQB:LIVC) announces its plans to bring together the Company's five recent acquisitions into a proprietary collaborative platform in 2023, leveraging and driving its strategy to become home to the 250+ million "Independent Creators" that define the creator economy.

"We believe there is a current that connects creative people with their fans, with their art, and with each other, so we are building a powerful platform that gives creators options to generate that current," said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila. "It is more than an ecosystem… it is an exosystem… a growing combination of creative digital tools and community building technologies that are designed to offer Independent Creators the opportunity to expand their creativity while tapping into new communities. Our Exosystem is constantly evolving and expanding, providing endless opportunities for creators to succeed and thrive."

Live Current Media is focused on creating a platform for what the Company refers to as "the Independent Creator" and unlocking their vast influence and earning power. "It is estimated that there are over 300 million creators globally, creating a $100+ Billion Creator economy," said Live Current Media Chief Marketing Officer, Alex Mecl, "yet less than 17% can actually monetize their creation."

The Company has been quietly consolidating the independent creator space, bringing together tools and solutions that enable creators to create, share, and build community while monetizing those communities in new and powerful ways. Ollila and his team refer to their platform as an "outreach engine" enabling independent creators to expand their creative and community dimensions, build their personal brands, engage with their fans, and create added value for themselves and their audiences.

The Company is actively pursuing an intelligent acquisition strategy that enhances its platform, honing in on what it calls "Small Tech" leaders, i.e. companies that have extensive and passionate fan bases and highly evolved products but lack the proper funding or entered the market too early. Since Ollila's arrival as CEO in April of 2022, the Company has seen Live Current consolidate five companies, including:

KAST, a leading group watch video platform, combing proprietary group video with highly optimized streaming tech to enable creators to broadcast themselves and their creative process in intimate or expanded settings.

GURU, a VR/AR exploration platform offering instant configuration of virtual tours and metaverse opportunities for creators, businesses, and institutions.

POWERSPIKE assets, an AI driven platform that connects influencers with brands and advertisers for paid promotions and sponsored content.

NEVERTHINK assets, a dedicated video curation platform for memes, allowing creators to communicate, collaborate, and connect with each other.

GOFAMER, a one-step fully integrated and reliable data reporting platform that allows curators to monitor and analyze their social media traffic.

Why Small Tech? "The answer is simple: Big Tech has gotten…well, too big, top heavy and bloated, focusing exclusively on ad integration. As a result, they have lost sight of the users who contributed to their initial success," continued Ollila. "We are combining lean, entrepreneurially driven, dynamic and successful companies that focus on delivering value for creators. Small Tech. Big Scale. That is our mission."

Live Current is actively engaging and in discussion with a range of potential acquisitions and expects to continue to announce new additions to our Exosystem in 2023. We are committed to expanding our platform and offering the best possible tools and resources for our Independent Creators.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. has created an integrated "Exosystem" to power the independent creator. We acquire and integrate technologies that automate key processes in content and community creation, bringing together innovative businesses and technologies to provide an end-to-end resource for the hundreds of millions of creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. Today, the Live Current Media Platform features a growing set of creative tools and community building technologies that power Video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. Live Current Business Solutions provide community and experiential solutions for businesses who want to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. The Live Current Exosystem helps creators manage the four key pillars of independent creativity: Creation, Amplification, Participation and Monetization. For more information, www.livecurrent.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

Mark Ollila, CEO & Director

All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any projections of growth, earnings, revenue, cash or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and goals of management for future operations, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions particularly as they relate to demand for our products and services; competitive factors; changes in operating expenses; our ability to raise capital as and when we need it and other factors. Live Current Media, Inc. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or actual outcomes and does not intend to do so.

