SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT, Financial), a global climate innovator, is ranked 18th on the 2023 JUST 100 list, named first in the Building Materials & Construction industry, and ranked as the best company in the industry for communities and workers. Led by JUST Capital and published in partnership with CNBC, JUST 100 measures America's largest public companies' performance based on fair wages, workforce diversity and climate commitments. The company has been recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies for the sixth consecutive year.

"This recognition further highlights our commitment to our purpose, people and communities, and the tangible actions we're taking to create a more sustainable world," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We are extremely proud of our dedicated team members, who every day drive transformative climate innovation and meaningful impact."

Trane Technologies is leading the way in the decarbonization of homes, buildings and the cold chain through high-efficiency electric heat pumps and air conditioners, thermal management systems and other innovations in transport refrigeration. Advancing its bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, the company was the first in its industry and among the first across all sectors to receive validation from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its near-term 2030 emissions reduction targets and its long-term 2050 net-zero target.

With its Opportunity for All commitment, Trane Technologies is taking action to achieve gender parity in leadership; diversity in its workforce reflective of its communities, and citizenship initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Trane Technologies was recently named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the North America Index, and also recognized by the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for corporate environmental transparency, securing a place on its annual ‘A List'.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance - from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments - at America's largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our commitments to climate, sustainability and our people, and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our future financial performance and targets, including revenue, EPS and operating income; our business operations; demand for our products and services, including bookings and backlog; capital deployment, including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program, including the amount of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases and our capital allocation strategy, including acquisitions, if any; our projected free cash flow and usage of such cash; our available liquidity; performance of the markets in which we operate; restructuring activity and cost savings associated with such activity; and our effective tax rate. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

