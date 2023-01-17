RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today the appointment of Mark J. Lloyd as the Company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mark brings deep technical experience with a background in heavy technology implementation and integration, architecture, and productization. In his role, he'll serve as a key member of the management team as the Company continues to integrate its acquisition of Newswire.com, as well as other potential M&A opportunities in the future.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Mark has joined our organization," said Issuer Direct Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Balbirnie. "Our aspirations are high, and we believe there is no one more capable than Mark to drive our technology and bring our strategic vision of delivering industry-leading innovation to our customers to life."

Mark J. Lloyd - Chief Technology Officer

As the CTO, Mark will lead a team of approximately twenty R&D, DevOps, and IT professionals globally.

"I am honored to join this team as Chief Technology Officer," said Mr. Lloyd. "Issuer Direct is in a strong position to assist today's marketing and public relations executives, meaningfully impact their bottom line with integrated communications solutions. Issuer Direct has a great culture, and I am looking forward to leading a talented group engineers and designers."

Most recently, Mark served as the Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Lear Corporation, where his team developed an advanced connected vehicle platform and deployed it to millions of vehicles. Prior to that, Mark served five years at General Motors (GM) as the Consumer Online Officer, where he was key technology leader for GM's transition to 1-to-1 customer interaction. Earlier in Mark's career he spent 25 years working for firms like HTC, Ericsson, and AT&T Bell Labs.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct ® is a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers, from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," "see," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

(919)-481-4000

[email protected]

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734683/Issuer-Direct-Hires-New-Chief-Technology-Officer-to-Help-Further-Scale-its-Industry-Leading-Communications-Platform



