LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS),a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial and industrial lighting and display solutions, today announced results from its turnkey solar installation at a Speedy Stop refueling and convenience store in Austin, Texas. The LSI installation mounts a full array of solar panels atop the refueling center’s canopy and car wash. On an annual basis, the system generates 170 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity. These results allow the entire investment in the LSI solar panel system to be paid back in less than four years.

“LSI has been a great partner for years. When the opportunity arose to install solar at one of our sites, we were confident that LSI could deliver,” said Cliff Thomas, CEO and founder of C.L. Thomas Inc., which owns Speedy Stop. “Now that we are up and running, the investment is performing at—and sometimes greater than—the levels LSI modeled. Our electricity needs from the grid have been greatly reduced causing noticeable savings on our energy bills!”

“There are over one hundred thousand refueling sites in the U.S., which represents a significant opportunity for utilizing solar applications to realize substantial energy savings in an environmentally friendly way. LSI is uniquely positioned to support the adoption of this technology as a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting and display solutions within the refueling and C-store industry.” Clark continued, “This installation demonstrates LSI’s ability to provide innovative turnkey energy solutions while expanding our presence within other growing markets, including those well-aligned with our long-term plans.”

Thomas Fuels is a premier fuel, lubricant, and chemical distributor in the southern United States. They offer Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Texaco, and Citgo branded fuels. For the last ten years, they have been one of the nation’s top five marketers for Chevron Lubricants and top five distributors for Exxon Gasoline.

