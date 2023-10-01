PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

800 LASALLE AVE STE 1850 MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55402-2018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 317 stocks valued at a total of $3.19Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(2.18%), DXCM(2.05%), and ARES(1.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 201,421-share investment in NYSE:TWLO. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.91 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $50.055 per share and a market cap of $9.26Bil. The stock has returned -77.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 276,385-share investment in NYSE:EPR. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.19 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, EPR Properties traded for a price of $37.115 per share and a market cap of $2.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EPR Properties has a price-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 487,706 shares in NAS:FROG, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.28 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, JFrog Ltd traded for a price of $21.35 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -21.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JFrog Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.22 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The guru established a new position worth 366,920 shares in NYSE:HIW, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.3 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, Highwoods Properties Inc traded for a price of $27.89 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Highwoods Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 246,749 shares in NYSE:SLG, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.49 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, SL Green Realty Corp traded for a price of $35.225 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned -52.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.