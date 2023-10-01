GPM Growth Investors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were BSCP(7.90%), MSFT(6.99%), and AAPL(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GPM Growth Investors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,567 shares in NYSE:FRC, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.6 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $125.47 per share and a market cap of $22.95Bil. The stock has returned -37.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 3,408 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 01/10/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $484.98 per share and a market cap of $453.11Bil. The stock has returned 5.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 12,472 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 01/10/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $105.85 per share and a market cap of $121.18Bil. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. bought 2,582 shares of NYSE:TDY for a total holding of 6,024. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $381.67.

On 01/10/2023, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $407.795 per share and a market cap of $19.09Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. bought 3,498 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 42,812. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/10/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $89.76 per share and a market cap of $912.54Bil. The stock has returned -44.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-book ratio of 6.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

