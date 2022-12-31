Boeing Reports Commercial Orders and Deliveries for 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] reported 774 commercial orders last year after cancellations and conversions, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company's market-leading twin-aisle airplanes. Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 airplanes.

"We worked hard in 2022 to stabilize 737 production, resume 787 deliveries, launch the 777-8 Freighter and, most importantly, meet our customer commitments," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal. "As the airline industry expands its recovery, we are seeing strong demand across our product family, particularly the highly efficient 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner. We will stay focused on driving stability within our operations and the supply chain as we work to deliver for our customers in 2023 and beyond."

Commercial orders after cancellations and conversions include:

  • 561 orders for the 737 MAX, adding new customers such as ANA, Delta Air Lines, IAG, and low-cost carrier Arajet
  • 213 orders for widebodies, including 114 787s, 31 767s and 68 777s
  • 78 orders across Boeing's freighter line, including 45 orders for the 767-300 Freighter and current 777 Freighter
  • Launching the 777-8 Freighter with more than 50 orders, including conversions, for the market's most capable freighter

Commercial deliveries include:

  • 387 737s, including 374 737 MAX and 13 military-derivative airplanes
  • 93 widebodies, including 5 747s, 33 767s, 24 777s and 31 787s
  • 44 new production freighters

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Commercial Airplanes backlog is 4,578 jets.

A detailed breakdown of 2022 commercial airplane orders and deliveries is available on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website. https://www.boeing.com/commercial/#/orders-deliveries.

Contact:
Boeing Media Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG82901&sd=2023-01-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-reports-commercial-orders-and-deliveries-for-2022-301718147.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG82901&Transmission_Id=202301101250PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG82901&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.