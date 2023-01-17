Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that it has an ongoing investigation into actions taken by officers and directors of KBL Merger Corp. IV (“KBL”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) in connection to its merger with 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) (the “Merger”) that was completed on November 6, 2020.

If you did not exercise your redemption right prior to the completion of the Merger, you may contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton ([email protected]) or Benjamin Baker ([email protected]) to discuss this ongoing investigation.

