Billtrust Announces New Executive Appointments

14 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023

Grant Johnson, CMO, and Robert Purcell, CFO, Bring Seasoned Leadership to the Order-to-Cash Software Leader

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, announced two executive leadership appointments. Grant Johnson has been named Chief Marketing Officer, and Robert Purcell has been named Chief Financial Officer. The announcements come following the December 2022 EQT acquisition of Billtrust and appointment of Sunil Rajasekar as Chief Executive Officer.

Billtrust has named Grant Johnson CMO and Robert Purcell CFO.

"I am thrilled to welcome Grant and Robert to Billtrust," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "As experienced executive leaders with proven track records of success, Grant and Bob accelerate our ability to create extraordinary outcomes for our customers as we help them digitize their order-to-cash process."

Grant Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer

Grant Johnson is a seasoned CMO with a proven track record of more than doubling revenues, scaling businesses, building high-performance teams and transforming global companies from growth stage to multi-hundred-million-dollar enterprises including Emburse, Cylance, Kofax and Pegasystems. Grant has been a key member of executive teams, helping integrate more than 20 acquisitions and fostering liquidity events valued at more than $10 billion. Grant has expertise across the entire marketing spectrum, including brand, channel, customer, demand, digital, product, operations, social and web marketing. He is passionate about developing talent and helping others achieve. Grant received an MBA from Pepperdine University and a BA from University of California Santa Barbara.

Robert Purcell, Chief Financial Officer

An experienced CFO and operational executive, Robert Purcell has led, completed, and integrated business and portfolio acquisitions, led IPO readiness activities, completed two debt-for-equity exchanges and refinanced several rounds of debt, all of which contributed to material growth in firm value. Previously, Robert was the CFO at Talend, a global software technology firm owned by Thoma Bravo. Prior to Talend, Robert was Payments CFO at Paysafe and was instrumental in the 2018 $1 billion sale of iPayment to Paysafe, a portfolio company of Blackstone and CVC. Robert was named "CFO of the Year" by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal and was a nominee for Ernst & Young's "Entrepreneur of the Year" award. Robert received an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BS in Business Administration from California State University, Northridge.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

