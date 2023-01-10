THE HERSHEY COMPANY RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST JUST COMPANIES, NUMBER ONE FOR CUSTOMERS IN FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY

14 minutes ago
HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023

This is the fourth consecutive year JUST Capital has honored Hershey's ESG commitments and impact

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced its inclusion on the annual ranking of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and media partner CNBC. The customer stakeholder group ranked Hershey as number one in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry, and 2023 marks the company's fourth consecutive year on the list. Each year, JUST Capital ranks the nation's largest corporations on their performance on the issues that matter most to Americans, such as paying a living wage, supporting workforce development and demonstrating leader integrity. Hershey was named number 58 overall of the top 100 companies, moving up 26 spots from 2022.

"Embedded in how we make and sell our beloved brands is a responsibility to operate in a way that makes a positive impact for people, the planet and our communities. To be once again recognized by JUST Capital and the American public as a leader in responsible business among the nation's largest corporations is an honor," said Leigh Horner, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Corporate Communications, The Hershey Company. "We're particularly proud that those who enjoy our products see us as category leaders. This reflects not just our commitments but the actions and meaningful progress we are making on the topics most important to consumers."

Hershey's commitment to responsible and sustainable business continued in 2022 with progress across its ESG (environmental, social and governance) priorities including cocoa and responsible sourcing, its workforce, communities, the environment and youth. Highlights from last year include:

In 2023, Hershey will continue to advance its social impact. The company will bolster its partnership with non-profit partners to launch the Future CEO initiative – a new program which will partner young women from around the globe with Hershey executive leadership for mentorship and reverse mentorship experiences. This year also marks the five-year anniversary of Hershey's sustainable cocoa strategy, Cocoa For Good.

True to the legacy of its founder Milton Hershey, the company is dedicated to doing what's right for the planet, investing in its workforce, enhancing the livelihood of communities and providing a brighter future for children around the world. Learn more about these commitments and Hershey's ESG progress in its 2021 ESG Report.

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

