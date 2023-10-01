AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2732 MIDWESTERN PARKWAY WICHITA FALLS, TX 76308

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 618 stocks valued at a total of $487.00Mil. The top holdings were GSSC(5.05%), MSFT(4.36%), and AAPL(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK bought 46,075 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 47,539. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.45.

On 01/10/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.85 per share and a market cap of $88.53Bil. The stock has returned -57.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK bought 6,398 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 11,823. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.13.

On 01/10/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $390.335 per share and a market cap of $109.73Bil. The stock has returned -30.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-book ratio of 6.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 20,065 shares in NYSE:BA, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.15 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $206.94 per share and a market cap of $123.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK bought 20,958 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 21,665. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.92.

On 01/10/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $95.1568 per share and a market cap of $173.56Bil. The stock has returned -39.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 9,471 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.

On 01/10/2023, 3M Co traded for a price of $127.565 per share and a market cap of $70.47Bil. The stock has returned -24.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.