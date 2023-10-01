FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 309 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.12%), DE(6.59%), and MSFT(5.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,047-share investment in NYSE:FIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.12 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $69.175 per share and a market cap of $41.05Bil. The stock has returned -38.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 820 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 01/10/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $569.87 per share and a market cap of $223.36Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,285-share investment in ARCA:VB. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.16 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $189.78 per share and a market cap of $42.01Bil. The stock has returned -12.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

The guru sold out of their 3,237-share investment in NYSE:SCI. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.89 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, Service Corp International traded for a price of $70.5 per share and a market cap of $10.82Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Service Corp International has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 16,960 shares in NYSE:DNP, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.15 during the quarter.

On 01/10/2023, DNP Select Income Fund Inc traded for a price of $11.445 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned 11.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DNP Select Income Fund Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 11.56.

